Salvation Army asking for monetary over material donations for Hurricane Harvey relief

With relief efforts underway amid Hurricane Harvey and the historic flooding in Texas, the Salvation Army is emphasizing the need for monetary -- as opposed to material -- donations.
“We greatly appreciate the generous spirit of those in our community who want to provide clothing and goods for disaster survivors," Major Evan P. Hickman, Divisional Commander of the Salvation Army Northeast Ohio Division said. "At the current time, those needs are still being assessed along with warehousing and distribution logistics. Financial donations can be leveraged immediately as The Salvation Army can use those to provide direct support to families and individuals in need of emergency assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Additionally, by purchasing items in and around the affected region, we can actually help bolster the local economy, which helps the community recover more quickly.”
There are several ways to make donations to the Salvation Army, including the following:
In addition to the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities USA is also accepting funds to help Harvey victims, regardless of religion or background. There is also a Facebook group for survivors from Hurricane Sandy. which is sharing ways for locals to help victims in Texas.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs