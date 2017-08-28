Salvation Army asking for monetary over material donations for Hurricane Harvey relief

Strong winds batter seaside houses before the approaching Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 25, 2017. Hurricane Harvey will soon hit the Texas coast with forecasters saying it's possible for up to 3 feet of rain and 125 mph winds. (Photo: Mark Ralston, Getty Images)

With relief efforts underway amid Hurricane Harvey and the historic flooding in Texas, the Salvation Army is emphasizing the need for monetary -- as opposed to material -- donations.

“We greatly appreciate the generous spirit of those in our community who want to provide clothing and goods for disaster survivors," Major Evan P. Hickman, Divisional Commander of the Salvation Army Northeast Ohio Division said. "At the current time, those needs are still being assessed along with warehousing and distribution logistics. Financial donations can be leveraged immediately as The Salvation Army can use those to provide direct support to families and individuals in need of emergency assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Additionally, by purchasing items in and around the affected region, we can actually help bolster the local economy, which helps the community recover more quickly.”

There are several ways to make donations to the Salvation Army, including the following:

Online: helpsalvationarmy.org

Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY

Mail checks to: The Salvation Army

PO BOX 1959

Atlanta, GA 30301

Please designate 'Hurricane Harvey' on all checks.