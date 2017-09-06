'She's a little shaken up': Woman describes when tiger attacks dog

After an eventful morning, the owner of the dog that was attacked by a tiger early Wednesday morning said she's just thankful.

Brittany Speck said she woke up to bright police lights and hysterical barking from her dog in the backyard. She looked out her front door and was ordered by police to remain inside.

She decided to make her way out of her backyard to check on her dog, Journey, and saw a tiger.

Speck called 9-1-1 and officers entered her backyard through her home. When officers made their way to Speck's backyard, she said the tiger jumped on top of her dogs and officers "started firing off rounds."

The tiger was killed but Journey managed to escape the ordeal with no visible injuries.

Photos show tiger killed in Henry Co.

"She's great. She's okay. She's a little shaken up. I'm sure she's had better mornings. I'm thankful my kids weren't out there and it happened when it did, because it could have been a lot worse," Speck said.

Speck says she has three children, a 7-year-old, 4-year-old and a 3-year-old.

"It was like a full-grown, zoo tiger and it was massive. It was huge," Speck said of the tiger that was reported after being seen roaming around the Jodeco Rd. overpass to I-75.

Police said the first call about the tiger came around 6 a.m. Wednesday. They do not know where it came from but they are asking for the public's help finding out where.

Pictures show the tiger walking on I-75.

"I had just woken up. I wasn't aware of anything that was going on, that there was any concern or warning," Speck said.

"I mean, it's a dachshund compared to a tiger too, so she was a little brave back there."

PHOTOS | Tiger on the loose in Henry Co. caught and killed

© 2017 WXIA-TV