Small undersea quake occurs off Southern California

October 26, 2017

LOMPOC, CALIF. - A light earthquake has occurred under the ocean off Southern California's Point Conception.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 4.3 tremor occurred at 1:38 p.m. Thursday and was centered 16 miles southwest of the Santa Barbara County city of Lompoc at a depth of 6 miles.

County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said there were no reports of damage.

Point Conception is about 145 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

