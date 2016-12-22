Student stopped for speeding gets lesson in tying necktie

MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin student stopped by a police officer for speeding didn't get a ticket. Instead, he got a warning and help tying his necktie.

In a dashcam video from Nov. 30, released this week by the Menomonie (Wis.) Police Department, the University of Wisconsin-Stout student hops out of his car in a suit and tells Officer Martin Folczyk that he is running late for a presentation he was delivering in class. He is trying to find a friend who can tie his necktie, he says.

Folczyk asks the young man for his tie — even before he asks for his driver’s license or proof of insurance. While the student goes back to his car to find the proof of insurance in the glovebox, the officer places the tie around his own neck, methodically ties it, then loosens the knot and hands it back to the student to slip around his neck and tighten.

When the student continues to struggle with the tie, the officer takes it back and re-ties it, then hands it back. The student was let go with a warning and a neatly tied necktie.