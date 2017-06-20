Swimsuit features President Trump's face for $50

(Photo: Beloved Prints)

Admirers of President Trump’s well-known tan can now take a piece of it on their way to get their own tans at the beach.

Beloved Prints, famous for their hairy chest swimsuit and other interesting beach looks, debuted a “Shocked Trump” one-piece suit.

The suit shows a gaping Trump for a mere $49.99. Before they head beachside, though, buyers have to wait around 10 days for delivery, as every Beloved Prints suit is handmade.

For fans of wearing world leaders on their torso, a romper for men featuring North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un recently made its debut.

Copyright: USA TODAY