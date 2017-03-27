Tesla to take orders for solar roof tiles

Elon Musk attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 8, 2015 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Rooftop solar energy could get a stylish makeover if Tesla gets its way.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based tech company, known for its luxury electric cars, will begin selling roof tiles that convert solar energy into electricity in April, CEO Elon Musk says.

The product, which Tesla will offer through its SolarCity division, will be a no-brainer for homeowners, Musk has said.

"The base of the proposition would be, would you like a roof that looks better than the normal roof, lasts twice as long, costs less, and by the way, generates electricity?" Musk told investors in November. "It's like why would you get anything else? Maybe there's a reason. I'm not sure why."

While the idea has been talked about for a long time in the solar community, no one has been able to make it work on a large scale at an affordable price. Questions remain about the efficiency of using tiles instead of panels, and about the cost. But there's no question that it would improve the look of homes compared to rooftop panels.

If Tesla's SolarCity unit can come up with effective solar shingles, it would represent a coup. It would instantly set the company apart from competitors.

The company projected in October that it could eventually snag 5% of the nation's roofing business with the new product.

@HolsMichael Start taking orders in April — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2017

Although Tesla will begin accepting orders in April, it wasn't immediately clear how soon the product would start production and begin deliveries.

Tesla has a reputation for accepting orders for an extended period before delivering products. For example, the company began accepting refundable deposits for the Model 3 electric vehicle in March 2016 but initial production vehicles won't hit until at least summer 2017. Some buyers could wait years to receive the vehicle, analysts have said.

Still, solar roof tiles could upend the market for renewable power in the home if Tesla delivers on Musk's promise.

A Tesla spokesperson was not immediately available Monday to offer details on pricing and timing.

The company says on its website that the product will offer a "lower cost than a traditional roof when combined with projected utility bill savings."

The product could also pave the way for increased interest in Tesla's home-energy storage product, a wall-mounted battery pack that provides backup power. Solar energy could fuel electricity into the battery pack to provide power when the sun goes down.

"Solar and batteries go together like peanut butter and jelly," Musk said in October.

