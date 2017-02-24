WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 22 weather alerts
Close

The 'white guy blinking' meme, explained

Brett Molina , USA TODAY , WUSA 6:05 PM. EST February 24, 2017

If you spend a lot of time using social media, then this face will look really familiar.

via GIPHY

It's been unofficially dubbed the "white guy blinking" meme for the exact reasons you would suspect: it features a white guy blinking. Here's the story behind it:

Where did it come from?

A video from the video game site Giant Bomb. They run a regular series called Unprofessional Fridays, where they stream games and talk about them. The original video sparking the meme is actually more than three years old, and was snagged during a stream of the game Starbound. Fast forward to around the 1 hour, 49 minute mark.

How would you use it?

It's sort of like saying "say what?" or "excuse me?" but through blinking. Examples:

Why is it so popular?

It seems to have started from a tweet in early February, which now boasts more than 125,000 likes. The GIF is big enough now, there's even a "Blinking White Guy" Twitter account.

Who is the "white guy" behind it?

Drew Scanlon, a video producer at Giant Bomb (he recently announced he's leaving the site in March). During an interview with The Guardian, Scanlon says fans have been creating GIFs from their videos for a while, but none have ever grown so popular. "I first got messaged about that biology tweet – which is still my favorite – a few weeks ago. Since then, pretty much it has been non-stop," Scanlon tells The Guardian.

 

USA TODAY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories