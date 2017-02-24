The 'white guy blinking' meme, explained

(Photo by Charles Pertwee/Getty Images for Barclays Asia Trophy)

If you spend a lot of time using social media, then this face will look really familiar.

via GIPHY

It's been unofficially dubbed the "white guy blinking" meme for the exact reasons you would suspect: it features a white guy blinking. Here's the story behind it:

Where did it come from?

A video from the video game site Giant Bomb. They run a regular series called Unprofessional Fridays, where they stream games and talk about them. The original video sparking the meme is actually more than three years old, and was snagged during a stream of the game Starbound. Fast forward to around the 1 hour, 49 minute mark.

How would you use it?

It's sort of like saying "say what?" or "excuse me?" but through blinking. Examples:

me: i love that gif of the white guy blinking

friend: what gif?

me: pic.twitter.com/eiI53viqPL — ㅤjocey jolie (@selcouths) February 16, 2017

me: i want to–

my bank account:pic.twitter.com/cmTq5mWqt2 — jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) February 15, 2017

Why is it so popular?

It seems to have started from a tweet in early February, which now boasts more than 125,000 likes. The GIF is big enough now, there's even a "Blinking White Guy" Twitter account.

Who is the "white guy" behind it?

Drew Scanlon, a video producer at Giant Bomb (he recently announced he's leaving the site in March). During an interview with The Guardian, Scanlon says fans have been creating GIFs from their videos for a while, but none have ever grown so popular. "I first got messaged about that biology tweet – which is still my favorite – a few weeks ago. Since then, pretty much it has been non-stop," Scanlon tells The Guardian.

I do public appearances, birthday parties, and bar mitzvahs. Contact my agent for day rates. https://t.co/1UNbG7QQwt — Drew Scanlon (@drewscanlon) February 17, 2017

USA TODAY