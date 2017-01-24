This CEO got laser eye surgery to prep for an apocalypse

(Photo: mppriv, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If all hell breaks loose, Reddit CEO and cofounder Steve Huffman will be ready.

Huffman told The New Yorker he got laser eye surgery in 2015 to increase his odds of survival in the event a natural or manmade disaster sends the world spiraling into an apocalypse.

“If the world ends—and not even if the world ends, but if we have trouble—getting contacts or glasses is going to be a huge pain in the ass,” he said in an interview that will appear in the Jan. 30 issue of The New Yorker. “Without them, I’m f***ed.”

Makes sense, right? If you're trying to make it in a post-government survival-of-the-fittest world, glasses or the need for contacts might slow you down.

Huffman told The New Yorker he’s not hung up on what the threat is, but what his chances of survival are after the fact.

“I own a couple of motorcycles. I have a bunch of guns and ammo," he told The New Yorker’s Evan Osnos. “Food. I figure that, with that, I can hole up in my house for some amount of time.”

And while laser surgery to prepare for a possible apocalypse may sound extreme, Huffman isn't the only one thinking ahead. Those who are part of the "prepper" movement believe in preparing for the end of civilization through stockpiling goods and devising plans on how to become self-sufficient in a world without everyday amenities.

What was once viewed as a practice by survivalists on the outskirts of mainstream society, in recent years prepping has become the subject of TV shows, books and blogs.

The New Yorker reports more wealthy Americans appear to be hopping on the survivalist bandwagon as well.

Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn, told The New Yorker that he estimates around 50% of Silicon Valley billionaires he knows have some sort of “apocalypse insurance,” or a place they believe might be safe abroad if things fall to pieces in the U.S.

"Human motivation is complex, and I think people can say, ‘I now have a safety blanket for this thing that scares me,' ” he told The New Yorker.

