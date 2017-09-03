Thousands evacuate as wildfires rip through Montana, California

(Photo: NBC)

LOS ANGELES -- Wildfires forced thousands to flee their homes across the U.S. West during a sweltering, smoke-shrouded holiday weekend of record heat.

The fires Sunday caused evacuations in Glacier National Park in Montana and many other parts of the West.

Crews also rescued about 140 hikers who had spent the night in the woods after the fire broke out along the popular Columbia River Gorge Trail in Oregon.

Firefighters stepped up efforts to protect a 2,700-year-old grove of giant sequoia encroached by flames near Yosemite National Park in California.

A sudden gusty series of rainstorms allowed Los Angeles, however, to cancel evacuation orders for a wildfire that the mayor called the largest in the city's history and sent beach umbrellas and toy shovels bouncing down Southern California beaches late Sunday.

