Trump says U.S. will be 'paid back' for Mexico wall

President-elect Donald Trump defended a plan Friday that would see the United States initially pay for a border wall with Mexico and be reimbursed at a later date.

"The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!" Trump tweeted Friday.

The proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall was one of Trump's key campaign pledges. He repeatedly vowed to make Mexico pay for it.

Trump did not specify in his tweet whether his administration would seek to build the wall with taxpayer money, although he suggested in a speech in October that U.S. government funds could initially be used to get the project off the ground.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has said his country won't pay for the wall.

While the particular outlines of Trump's proposal were not immediately clear, the Associated Press reported that the president-elect's aides pushing for a plan that would seek the funds for the wall through existing legislation such as the Secure Fence Act of 2006. That act already authorizes some types of enclosures along the U.S.'s southern border.