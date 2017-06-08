British election: PM May under pressure 'to go' after disastrous election result

Britain's Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party Theresa May speaks during a general election campaign event in Norwich, east England, Britain goes to the polls on June 8 to vote in a general election. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: BEN STANSALL)

LONDON (AP) - Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble to strengthen her power by calling an early election failed spectacularly on Friday as her Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament in a chaotic and confusing result that puts pressure on her to resign and complicates exit talks with the European Union.

May is seeking permission from Queen Elizabeth II to form a government despite losing the majority.

The outcome of the vote resulted in a so-called hung Parliament, in which neither May's party nor the main opposition Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn received enough support to form a government without help from smaller parties. The Conservatives remain the biggest party.

Britain's Parliament has 650 seats and 326 are needed to produce an overall winner. The Conservatives won 319 seats, Labour 261, the Scottish National Party 35 and the Liberal Democrats 12. Smaller parties split the remaining seats.

The result comes just weeks before Britain faces difficult negotiations over terms for leaving the EU.

The shock outcome — a far cry from the landslide victory predicted for May's party in April — raised questions over whether she would resign as prime minister. On Friday, May said her party would "provide stability" for the country whatever the election outcome.

Corbyn called for May to resign but the BBC reported she had no intention of doing so. Several Conservative politicians also suggested she consider her position.

"This is a very bad moment for the Conservative Party, and we need to take stock," Conservative lawmaker Anna Soubry said. "And our leader needs to take stock as well."

Labour could also attempt to form a new government if May is unable to. He said Friday that he was "ready to serve."

"Corbyn emerges stronger than ever, May emerges commanding the most seats but weaker than ever, with absolutely no gain in her mandate," said Jonathan Golub, an expert in British politics at Reading University.

The British pound fell more than 2% to $1.2642 on Friday as markets reacted to the political uncertainty the outcome brings.

"Theresa May has put Brexit in jeopardy," said Paul Nuttall, the leader of the pro-Brexit U.K. Independence Party. "I said at the start this election was wrong. Hubris."

Earlier, May looked tense as she delivered remarks after being re-elected to her Maidenhead constituency, 30 miles west of London. "The country needs a period of stability and whatever the result the Conservative Party will ensure that we fulfill our duty in ensuring that stability,” she said.

In remarks delivered at his north London constituency’s election count, Corbyn said May called the election to get a new mandate and the "mandate she got was one of lost support.” He said it was time for her "to go."

In the last parliamentary election in 2015, then-prime minister David Cameron's Conservative Party won 331 seats and Labour won 232. Britain's referendum on EU membership in June 2016 was narrowly approved by the public, 52% to 48%, prompting Cameron — who opposed Brexit — to resign. May, the interior minister at the time, succeeded him.

During the campaign, May vowed to build a "stronger, fairer and more prosperous Britain," while Corbyn's signature campaign slogan was to govern "for the many, not the few."

The election came after three deadly terror attacks in Britain in less than three months.

During the campaign, Corbyn condemned the Conservatives for cutting the number of police officers by 20,000 since 2010. He also hammered May on her lack of detail on domestic policies on education, health care and welfare policies.

The exact impact on Britain's EU talks was unclear.

Speaking Friday on Europe 1 radio, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said he doesn’t believe British voters have changed their minds about leaving the bloc.

"These are discussions that will be long and that will be complex. So let’s not kid ourselves," he said. "I’m not sure that we should read, from the results of this vote, that Britons’ sovereign decision on Brexit has been cast into doubt in any way."

