Utah wildfire grows as 2 powerful California blazes spread

Firefighters are bracing for strong winds as they fight a southern Utah wildfire that's forced more than 1,500 people from homes and cabins. (Photo: KSL-TV)

SALT LAKE CITY - The nation's largest wildfire has forced more than 1,500 people from their homes and cabins in a southern Utah mountain area home to a ski town and popular fishing lake.



Firefighters battled high winds as they fought a fire that has grown to 72 square miles (184 square kilometers) and burned 13 homes - larger than any other fire in the country now.



Officials say that fire crews are expected to face dry, windy conditions Tuesday and a "high potential" for extreme fire behavior.



They say the estimated firefighting costs now top $7 million for a fire started June 17 near the Brian Head Resort by someone using a torch tool to burn weeds.



Crews in California, meanwhile, are dealing with two new powerful and fast-growing fires.

