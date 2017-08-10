'Own the school year' sign above gun display in Walmart store

(Photo: @ismailkidd / Twitter)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- “Own the school year like a hero.”

Those are the words from a back-to-school sign installed in an Indiana store above a gun sale display.

@ismailkidd tweeted an image from the Indiana store, which quickly caught the attention from Walmart officials.

“This was horrible and we removed the sign as soon as we found out,” Walmart tweeted in response.

But a few hours later, Walmart addressed the issue again disputing the display’s legitimacy.

“Just to clarify, the manager at the location reported tu us confirmed that no such sign is near this display. Again, so sorry.”

The story has generated global headlines.

“Own the school year like a hero” is part of the retailer’s superhero-themed back-to-school shopping campaign.

