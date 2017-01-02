WATCH | Boy rescues twin trapped under dresser

(Photo: NBC) (Photo: NBC)

OREM, Utah -- A 2-year-old boy came to the rescue of his twin brother who was trapped underneath a dresser that toppled over -- and the whole thing was captured on a nanny camera.

The footage has since taken social media by storm.

It shows the two boys playing in the dresser when it falls over, trapping one of the tots underneath.

His brother then spent 30 seconds trying to figure out how to help.

At first, he tried to lift the dresser, but it was too heavy. He then pushed it a few times, allowing his brother to wiggle free.

Both boys are fine, and the dresser is now securely fastened to the wall.

Their mom spent a couple days debating if she should release the dramatic video.

She decided to share it to raise awareness about the dangers of unsecured dressers.

"Everybody needs to bolt down their dressers to the wall,” Kayli Shoff said. “I mean, we just didn't think about it. If you don't do it today or tomorrow you're never going to do it, because it's something you'll put off. So you need to do it today or tomorrow and just get it done. Put it in your schedule and just tie it down."

