WATCH | Hundreds wait on tarmac at Fort Lauderdale Airport after shooting

Fort Lauderdale Airport has been closed due to a gunman shooting passenger in baggage claim. Passengers wait on the tarmac.

NBC is providing live aerial footage of the scene in the video above.

A gunman opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, killing at least five people and wounding 8 others, the Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The shooting happened at Terminal 2, where Delta Airlines occupies most of the gates.