Close Watch Live: NBC News coverage of Las Vegas shooting WXIA Breaking News 2 WXIA 10:53 AM. EDT October 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST NBC News reports the latest details on a deadly shooting in Las Vegas: © 2017 WXIA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Carly Crash Story 11 pm weather forecast September 30 2017 More information about 3-year-old boy who fatally shot self in head Willoughby Hills police officers in stable condition, suspect identified This Year's Top Bedding Deal - The Deal Guy Many questions in Mantua after Crestwood high school football program suspended LEGO convention comes to Cleveland Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy Willoughby Hills Latest Info - Jasmine Monroe Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help More Stories Watch Live: NBC News coverage of Las Vegas shooting Oct. 2, 2017, 10:53 a.m. Las Vegas Strip shooting: 50 dead, more than 400… Oct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m. President Trump on deadly Las Vegas shooting: 'It… Oct. 2, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs