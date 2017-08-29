WATCH LIVE | President Trump in Texas to survey Hurricane Harvey aftermath

President Trump has arrived in Texas to survey the damage left by Hurricane Harvey with Gov. Greg Abbott and other officials. The president's plane landed around 12:30 p.m. ET.
Much of the state (particularly the Houston area) has been devastated by massive flooding. Thousands have been rescued from the waters.
WKYC is streaming the President's visit. Mobile users can watch here.
