Website matches Hurricane Harvey missing pets with owners

(Photo: Sharon Ko, KENS)

A new website was created to help match people with their pets lost in Hurricane Harvey.

The website, texasfloodpets .com, is offered as a free service through the nonprofit organization, Pet Search and Rescue, Inc.

People who are missing a pet can search a database of lost pets found in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey. They can also post a picture of their lost pet.

After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the search for missing pets was a major issue in the aftermath. Animal rescue groups are taking the lessons learned from that storm to be more effective in finding pets this time around.

