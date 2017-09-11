WKYC
Close

Website matches Hurricane Harvey missing pets with owners

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 1:57 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

A new website was created to help match people with their pets lost in Hurricane Harvey.
 
The website, texasfloodpets.com, is offered as a free service through the nonprofit organization, Pet Search and Rescue, Inc.
 
People who are missing a pet can search a database of lost pets found in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey. They can also post a picture of their lost pet.
 
After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the search for missing pets was a major issue in the aftermath. Animal rescue groups are taking the lessons learned from that storm to be more effective in finding pets this time around.
 

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories