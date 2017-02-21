When pandas fly: Bao Bao heads to China via FedEx's Panda Express

(Photo: Bart Jansen, USA TODAY, Custom)

The plane is called Panda Express, but it isn’t delivering orange chicken.

FedEx Express is flying Bao Bao, one of the giant pandas at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, from Washington, D.C., to China on Tuesday.

Bao Bao, along with a caretaker and veterinarian from the zoo, are outnumbered by four pilots aboard the Boeing 777-200F flying from Dulles International Airport to Chengdu.

Preparations for the high-profile cargo called for a motorcade to the airport, roomy accommodations on the 1:30 p.m. flight and her favorite foods. After a flight planned for 16 hours and 26 minutes, Bao Bao will have a two-hour drive to the panda preserve.

“It’s going to be a long day for anybody — panda or human," said Dave Lange, managing director for FedEx Charters.

Bao Bao gets more legroom than a leather recliner in first class. A custom-built enclosure of steel and Plexiglass offers lie-flat accommodations in a container 78 inches long, 56 inches wide and 54 inches high.

A forklift loads the container, which weighs 800 pounds empty, onto the plane. Her enclosure is lashed to a standard cargo pallet and then fastened to the airframe, but Bao Bao will be able to move freely within to eat and play with toys.

FedEx provided the enclosure to the zoo a month ago. Zookeepers worked with Bao Bao daily to familiarize her with the space and reward her with honey-water for going inside, said Michael Brown-Palsgrove, a curator of giant pandas.

“She’s very comfortable in that,” he said. “She has no hesitation in entering that space.”

Bao Bao, who weighs 197 pounds, has about 50 pounds of bamboo, 2 pounds of apples, 2 pounds of cooked sweet potatoes and a 25-pound bag of leaf-eater biscuits, along with water for the flight, Brown-Palsgrove said.

“She’ll be eating, drinking and sleeping,” he said. “Bao Bao will have the opportunity to be in the yard in the morning. She’ll be in her normal routine.”

FedEx, with a panda decal on the side of its cargo plane, is no stranger to animal flights. The company has transported everything from race horses to whales.

Because racehorses are expensive, an attendant might accompany each of 24 horses possible on a flight, Lange said. A whale requires just a few attendants but is suspended in a sling with some water to avoid drying out, Lange said.

Humidity and temperature control, which can be adjusted to the tenth of a degree, are key factors to keep Bao Bao comfortable during her flight.

“We’ll make certain to the degree that the animal’s comfort is maintained, the temperature that is shared by us with the handlers,” Hunt said.

The distance from Dulles to Chengdu is nearly the same whether the plane heads west, like most passenger routes, or east. To take advantage of wind flows, the plane will head north and east over New York, Canada, the southern tip of Greenland, Iceland, Norway and Russia before arriving in China, according to Capt. John Hunt, FedEx’s 777 fleet captain who has been involved in four of the company’s panda flights.

“We’re going the fastest way, which may in fact not be shortest,” Hunt said of the flight that will be 200 miles longer but 47 minutes shorter than heading the other direction.

Regulatory hurdles for animal trips include securing rights to fly over other countries, obtaining permits to move an endangered species and health certificates required by the Fish and Wildlife Service and counterparts in China, Lange said. Pandas also require extra planning because of the attention lavished on them, he said.

“There’s a whole list of what has to go on that has to be coordinated and choreographed,” Lange said. “We have a motorcade from the zoo to the airport.”

Pandas are tightly controlled because besides being cute, they are highly endangered: About 2,000 are left in the wild and about 300 in captivity.

Bao Bao’s parents, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, arrived at the zoo in 2000 under a $1 million-a-year lease. The agreement with China calls for their offspring to be returned for breeding when old enough.

Bao Bao’s brother Tai Shan was born at the zoo in 2005, and he departed for China in 2010. Bao Bao was born at the zoo on Aug. 23, 2013.

The pandas have been a popular attraction. A swarm of dozens of television cameras filmed her munching bamboo Wednesday while reporters learned about preparations for her trip.

A few zoo visitors also caught a glimpse of the independent Bao Bao and her parents in separate enclosures last week.

“I would be sad that one was leaving, but be happy that not all were leaving,” said Mason Cozzens, 6, of Great Falls, Va., who has visited the pandas a handful of times.

FedEx’s four pilots — including Capts. David Simpson, Kirk Williams and Mark Fisher — will monitor weather along the route and try to avoid turbulence, Hunt said. They will also attempt smooth takeoff and landing, with possibly a shallower climb rate, to reduce jostling, Hunt said.

Despite the relatively exclusive flight, FedEx also strives to save fuel and minimize environmental impacts through steps such as taxiing with reduced engines, he said.

“One might say, ‘My gosh, we’ve got a Boeing 777 here with a cavernous cargo environment, and yet we’re locating Bao Bao to the other side of the world in complete luxury,’” Hunt said. “That is true. However, this particular aircraft is one that is extraordinarily efficient in order to fly this route to complete this mission.”

