White nationalist protest to be held on Texas A&M campus

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A "White Lives Matter" protest is scheduled to be held on the campus of Texas A&M, following the White Nationalist protests that turned violent in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday.

The protest is currently scheduled for September 11 and is being organized by political activist and former A&M student Preston Wiginton.

Wiginton says the rally is in response to the University's decision not to fire A&M professor Dr. Tommy Curry following a string of alleged racial comments that surfaced in early May from a podcast in 2012.

In a statement from Wiginton, he says the purpose of this event is to "protest liberal agenda of white guilt and white genocide that is taught in most universities in America."

The event is scheduled to be held at A&M's Rudder Fountain and will include speakers Sacco Vanda of "The Right Stuff" and Ken Reed of the "White Lives Matter" Houston branch.

© 2017 KAGS-TV