Wildfires cause weekend of road closures across Florida

MIAMI - Officials say at least one large brush fire is still burning in South Florida following a weekend of road closures across the state.
Florida Forest Service spokesman Scott Peterich tells the Miami Herald someone likely started a fire in southwest Miami-Dade County that spread to nearly 700 acres Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, the fire jumped a road and briefly posed a threat to nearby structures, including Krome Detention Center and the Everglades Correctional Institution.
Peterich says the fire is likely to pick up again Monday because of wind patterns.
Farther north, a stretch of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County was closed Sunday afternoon because of a nearby wildfire. And the Florida Highway Patrol closed Florida's Turnpike south of Orlando for hours Saturday afternoon because of smoky conditions.
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com
---
Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs