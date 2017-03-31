Wildflowers, dormant for years, bloom across California

Retired California state park ranger Jim Long, of San Clemente, Calif., takes pictures among blooming desert shrubs in Borrego Springs, Calif., on March 27, 2017. (Photo: Gregory Bull, AP)

BORREGO SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - Rain-fed wildflowers have been sprouting from California's desert sands after lying dormant for years - producing a spectacular display unofficially called a "super bloom" that has drawn record crowds and traffic jams to tiny towns like Borrego Springs.

An estimated 150,000 people in the past month have converged on this town of about 3,500 in the desert about 85 miles (135 kilometers) northeast of San Diego.



Wildflowers are springing up across California thanks to a wet winter. But a "super bloom" is a term referring to a mass amount of desert plants blooming at one time. In California, that occurs maybe once in a decade in any given area.



The natural show in the desert outside Borrego Springs is expected to roll along through May, with different species blooming at different elevations and in different areas.

