Woman, 2 kids held captive for 2 years in Virginia home

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - A man in Spotsylvania County is accused of using threats and intimidation to hold a woman and two children captive inside a home for more than two years, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said.

"It's unbelievable," said Lorraine James, a neighbor who said she had never seen any of the people who lived in the home. "Didn't know there was anybody living over there for the last couple years."

Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore,43, is being charged with three felony counts of abduction and one count of assault.

Deputies said they were making a welfare check Saturday at a home in the 3600 block of Mine Road in Fredericksburg after a concerned caller made the request. While deputies were talking to the man, a woman and two children ran out of a side door.

The three victims told deputies it had been at least two years since they had been allowed out of the house. The children are 8 and 11, and have never been to school. They are now staying with other relatives, officials said.

"How did the family go all this time with an 8-and 11-year-old child, didn't know where they were? Didn't know where they were living? Didn't know if they were okay?" asked James. "What have they missed in life? And growing up? No schooling. No nothing. It's heartbreaking."

Investigators said the woman had apparently been the man's girlfriend and both were the parents of the children. They were renting the house. Two vehicles sit in disrepair on the large lot. Both have flat tires and look as though they haven't been driven in some time. Apparently, Moore was the only one to leave the house and would ride a scooter.

The woman is hospitalized with what investigators are calling untreated health issues. They said she had no visible signs of physical abuse.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing. Moore is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

