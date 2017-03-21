Woman charged after dog is hit with frying pan

CALHOUN, Ga. — A young Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly striking a pet dog with a frying pan.

Alyssa Renae Duvall, 19, of Calhoun, Ga., was arrested March 14 and charged with animal cruelty, a misdemeanor, by authorities in Gordon County, Ga. The Gordon County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Saturday. Calhoun is about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta.

According to the Sheriff's Office's news release, they received a report about the alleged incident March 11.

A 16-second video of the incident was posted to Facebook.

According to the incident report, Duvall was punishing the dog after "it urinated on the floor" and then bit Duvall’s mom. Duvall’s mother called the police.

One neighbor, who has seen the video, said it was hard to watch.

"We don’t believe in that kind of abuse here and I think there are a lot of people who do not believe it," said Dreama Ranow.

Some on social media wondered why the witness who recorded the incident wasn't charged. When asked that question, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said there was nothing further to be released.

Officers who went to the home did not see any visible injuries on the dog.

Ranow wonders whether Duvall will be allowed to keep the pet.

"It’s the same as hitting a kid or an elderly person — it can’t defend itself," Ranow said. "The sad part is that it will go right back and love her again because pets are loyal. That's what they do."

The dog remains with Gordon County Animal Services.

Duvall has since been released on $1,000 bond.

