WKYC
Close

Yellowstone supervolcano may blow sooner than thought — and could wipe out life on the planet

ASU geologist Dr. Christy Till explained whether Yellowstone's supervolcano could blow up in our lifetime.

Matthew Diebel, USA TODAY , KPNX 4:28 PM. EDT October 13, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories