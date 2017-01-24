Yup, McDonald's is giving away big bottles of Big Mac sauce

A photo of a partially eaten McDonalds' Big Mac hamburger atop French fries, November 2, 2010. AFP (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS, 2010 AFP)

McDonald’s is marking the rollout of its revamped Big Mac sandwiches by giving away 10,000 bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce.

Yup, you can take that special sauce home.

The bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce will be available on Jan. 26 at participating locations around the country.

The fast-food chain is offering the Big Mac in two additional sizes for a limited time. For those who want a Big Mac, but aren't interested in overloading on calories, the Mac Jr. offers a single-patty burger, while those who want to over-indulge can order the Grand Mac, which has a larger patty and an extra slice of cheese.

A new-Mac-Sandwich-sizes party needs epic party favors—like 10k bottles of Special Sauce. Tomorrow find out when/where you might get one! 🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/nbT0GVrI8l — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 24, 2017

The changes to the Big Mac come on the heels of news that only one in five millennials have tried a Big Mac, according to a McDonald's memo, which was passed among operators in 2016, MarketWatch reported. In a press release about the new Big Mac options, McDonald's stressed that the chain is looking forward to continuing to "change expectations."

And for those wondering if the Big Mac sauce is just Thousand Island dressing, McDonald's spokeswoman Becca Hary says that's not the case.

"The Big Mac Sauce is unique to McDonald’s and includes a classic combination of ingredients," Hary said in an email statement."The Bic Mac Sauce remains timeless and customers around the world continue to enjoy its signature taste."

Follow Mary Bowerman on Twitter: @MaryBowerman

USA TODAY Network