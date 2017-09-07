143 million credit-reporting customers' data at risk after Equifax breach

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Hackers gained access to up to 143 million Equifax customers’ data, including some credit card and Social Security numbers, the credit-reporting service announced Thursday.

In most cases, the hackers accessed names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and some driver’s license numbers, Equifax explained.

Additionally, 209,000 credit card numbers and other documents with personal information for 182,000 customers were accessed in the breach.

“Criminals” used a U.S. website application to gain access to the files from mid-May to June 2017, the company said in a statement.

The company said it discovered the intrusion on July 29 and worked immediately to stop it. An investigation should be finished within weeks.

"This is clearly a disappointing event for our company, and one that strikes at the heart of who we are and what we do. I apologize to consumers and our business customers for the concern and frustration this causes," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard F. Smith said.

Equifax has set up a website for customers to see if their data has been compromised and access complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft services for a year.

Questions to the company can be directed here or to 866-447-7559

Customers will receive a notice in the mail if they were affected.

