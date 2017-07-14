Second suspect arrested, charged with killing 4 men

Cosmo DiNardo admitted to killing four missing men and told officials where to find the bodies, according to his attorney.

A second person has been arrested and charged with murder in the killing of four young Pennsylvania men, according to media reports.

Cosmo DiNardo, a 20-year-old pot dealer, was charged after confessing on Thursday to the killings and telling the district attorney in Bucks County where to find the bodies, his lawyer, Paul Lang, told reporters.

An alleged accomplice, Sean Kratz, 20, was taken into custody late Thursday in northeast Philadelphia and also charged with murder. Both youths were also accused of conspiracy, robbery, abuse of a corpse and possession of an instrument of a crime, WTXF-TV reports.

Investigators found the body of one of the victims, Dean Finocchiaro, 19, in a 12-foot common grave along with other human remains on a 70-acre farm owned by the suspect's parents in Solebury Township, about 30 miles north of Philadelphia.

A person with first-hand knowledge of DiNardo's confession said the suspect killed the four after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions, the Associated Press reported. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity to the AP because he was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the case.

Three of the bodies were burned inside a drum at the farm, the person told the AP, adding that a co-conspirator was involved in the deaths of three of the men. The Philadelphia Inquirer also reported DiNardo told authorities he had an accomplice.

Lang said DiNardo confessed in exchange for prosecutors agreeing not to seek the death penalty. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office had no response to the lawyer’s comments Thursday night. Lang gave no motive for the killings.

As police led the handcuffed suspect to a van Thursday evening, DiNardo said "I'm sorry" when asked by reporters whether he had sympathy for the victims’ families.

The victims include Finocchiaro, Mark Sturgis, 22, Tom Meo, 21, and Jimi Taro Patrick, 19. Patrick, a fellow student with DiNardo at a Catholic high school for boys, was last seen July 5, while the other three disappeared two days later.

Eric Beitz, 20, of Bensalem, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that in recent weeks he and his friends had hung out with DiNardo, who frequently sold firearms, spoke about killing people and seemed to have “ulterior motives.”

“I can tell you on multiple different occasions, on multiple different accounts, from multiple different people, including myself – Cosmo has spoken about weird things like killing people and having people killed,” Beitz said. “Everybody you talk to about this guy, you hear he’s mentally unstable.”

Tina Finocchiaro, the victim's aunt, wrote on Facebook on Thursday morning: “I don’t have many words today I am completely crushed heartbroken and numb I lost my nephew to a crime that is unspeakable nobody should have to go through this my heart goes out to his parents and all of the other parents and I also want to thank reached out to us and prayed for for us.”

