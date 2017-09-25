Former US Congressman Anthony Weiner leaves Federal Court in New York after pleading guilty to one count of sending obscene messages to a minor, ending an investigation into a "sexting" scandal. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former congressman who pleaded guilty in May to sexting with a 15-year-old girl, was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison.

Weiner, 53, also faces spending the rest of his life as a registered sex offender for his lengthy and lurid social media contacts with the North Carolina teen.

Weiner cried as he read from a written statement in Manhattan federal court, saying he has hit "rock bottom." He said he was “a very sick man for a very long time.”

Weiner was first elected to Congress in 1999 and easily won re-election in his Brooklyn district six more times. His star rose in the Democratic Party in 2010 after a short but dramatic speech before Congress blasting Republicans for voting against an aid bill for first-responders to the 9/11 terror attacks.

A year later he was out, resigning his seat after admitting to exchanging "messages and photos of an explicit nature with about six women" over a period of about three years.

Weiner attempted a comeback and was running for mayor of New York in 2013 when it was revealed that he was sending explicit photos to a 22-year-old woman under the pseudonym "Carlos Danger."

Weiner married Huma Abedin, a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, in 2010. The couple had a son in 2011. Abedin separated from Weiner in 2016 and filed for divorce after his guilty plea on one count of transferring obscene material to a minor.

The relationship became a crucial factor in the 2016 presidential campaign when then-FBI director James Comey reopened an investigation into Clinton emails less than two weeks before Election Day. The FBI cited a batch of emails discovered in the Weiner probe. Days later, the FBI said nothing new or damaging against Clinton had been discovered.

Weiner had asked federal Judge Denise Cote for probation. Defense lawyer Arlo Devlin-Brown claimed in court papers that his client was "at the depths of an uncontrolled sickness" during the correspondence.

"The sentencing should also reflect the specifics of Anthony's sickness, which Anthony has made enormous progress in addressing," Devlin-Brown wrote.

Devlin-Brown also claimed the teen was "looking to generate material for a book" when she successfully "induced" Weiner's conduct. The teen documented details of the communications and last year sold her story to a British tabloid for $30,000, Devlin-Brown said.

Prosecutors, seeking 21-27 months in prison for Wiener, wrote that the victim's motives were not relevant and that Weiner had displayed a "dangerous level of denial."

"He initially denied his conduct, he suffered personal and professional consequences, he publicly apologized and claimed reform," prosecutors wrote. "Yet he continued to engage in the very conduct he swore off, progressing ... to that which is also destructive to a teenage girl."

