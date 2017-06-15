Close London police: Man with knife arrested near Parliament Associated Press , TEGNA 6:49 AM. EDT June 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Police say they arrested a man with a knife near Parliament in London on Friday. There are no reports of injuries. This is a developing story. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Controversy surrounds Netflix show '13 Reasons Why' Police catch three in KeyBank robbery, chase 11 p.m. weather forecast for April 25, 2017 CLE Bomb Squad called in for live grenade Officers in Tamir Rice case give testimonies LuLuRoe issues refunds for defective leggings Environmental groups file suit against EPA for clean water Surveillance video shows Stephens chase in Erie, PA Local college student to compete in American Ninja Warrior Donovan Live! 1st Segment: 77 seconds at 7, McConaughey in CLE More Stories 77 North closed due to crash with overturned truck… Jun 16, 2017, 6:29 a.m. Stark County Sheriff's Office investigating double… Jun 15, 2017, 9:07 p.m. FORECAST | Sizzling heat continues Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs