Video: Coast Guard rescues bachelor party stranded on sand bar

U.S. Coast Guard video captures an early morning rescue of bachelor partygoers after their boat ran aground on a sandbar near Capers Island, South Carolina. A helicopter rescue crew from Air Station Savannah pulled eight men to safety.

Mary Bowerman, USA TODAY Network , TEGNA 11:59 AM. EDT August 21, 2017

Dramatic video shows the U.S. Coast Guard members rescue bachelor partygoers who were stranded after their boat ran aground on a sandbar near Capers Island, South Carolina.

Coast Guard officials received a call a little after 2:30 a.m. ET Saturday that a 21-foot recreational boat was stuck on a sandbar, according to the Coast Guard.  A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew arrived at 3:50 a.m. ET and rescue crews pulled the stranded men to safety. 

According to the USCG, all eight boaters are in "good condition." 

The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah posted a photo on Facebook of the bachelor party and the crew members who rescued them. 

"It was a busy night for the duty crew last night. The crew saved eight lives from a bachelor party turned rescue," the post said. "Great job by LT Jon Magin, LTjg Nathan R. Brock, AET2 Joe Ford, and AST3 Jack Lacey."

