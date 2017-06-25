Close Colombia Air Force: Rescue underway for boat that sunk with about 150 people on board TEGNA 5:22 PM. EDT June 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Colombia Air Force says a rescue is underway for a recreational boat that sunk with about 150 people on board according to the Associated Press. This is a developing story. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS ODRC website hacked Investigation continues into woman struck and killed on 71 Michael Symon's Cleveland Hts home up for sale Parma Fire Department treats 3 family overdoses in same day What's next for Meadowbrook Market Square Pioneer WKYC reporter Paul Sciria passes away at 88 Battle over GOP Senate health care bill Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy Lonz Winery on Middle Bass Island opens for first time in 17 years 6 p.m. weather forecast for June 24, 2017 More Stories Ohio government websites hacked with pro-ISIS propaganda Jun 25, 2017, 11:37 a.m. GOP's Mike DeWine enters race for Ohio governor Jun 25, 2017, 3:31 p.m. FORECAST | Partly/Mostly Sunny & Mild. Isolated… Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs