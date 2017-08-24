Deceased New York woman leaves $300,000 to two cats

A British Shorthair cat in 2013. (Photo: VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images, 2014 AFP)

A wealthy Bronx, New York woman recently died and left part of her fortune to her beloved cats, according to local reports.

Ellen Frey-Wouter left $300,000 of her $3 million estate to ensure that Tiger and Troy would be properly cared for, WABC-TV reported.

Frey-Wouter, who was widowed, left detailed instructions that the cats “never be caged” and be well cared for, the New York Post reported.

Tiger and Troy are being cared for by Frey-Wouters’ former home health aides, the Post reported.

Dahlia Grizzle, Frey-Wouters' former home health aide, now cares for Tiger, who she said is a "wonderful cat." Grizzle told the Post it was no surprise that Frey-Wouter left the cats with a generous sum.

“The cats were like her babies,” Grizzle said.

Frey-Wouters divided the rest of her fortune between home health aides, charities and her lawyer, the Post reported. If Troy and Tiger die before their inheritance runs out, the remainder will go to Frey-Wouters' sister in the Netherlands.

This isn't the first time a pet has been left and exorbitant amount of money by its owner.

In 2007, New York hotel heiress Leona Helmsley left $12 million to her dog, Trouble. The white Maltese died in 2011 at the age of 12 in Sarasota, Fla.

