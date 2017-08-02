Dow Jones industrial average trades tops 22,000 points for the first time in 121 years

The Dow Jones industrial average trades above 22,000 points for the first time in 121 year history Wednesday.
A big earnings gain from Apple is sending the Dow Jones industrial average above 22,000 points for the first time.
Apple soared 6 percent in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday, accounting for all of the Dow's gain. Apple reported another strong quarter and released a strong forecast late Tuesday.
Drugmaker Illumina jumped 12 percent after beating its earnings forecasts and issuing a strong outlook.
The Dow was up 68 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,031.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,478.
The Nasdaq composite increased 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,388.
