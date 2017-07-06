IN DEPTH | What's going on with ballast water and invasive species in Lake Erie?
Risking her life to save it: Local woman tries stem cell transplant to…
REPORT | Cleveland Cavaliers gave below-market salary offer to Chauncey Billups
Updated 6:21 PM. EDT
Rashan Hunt indicted for death of Tierra BryantRashan Hunt indicted for death of Tierra Bryant Rashad Hunt has been formally indicted on charges for the death of Tierra Bryant.
- 13 hours ago
5 ways to win Amazon Prime Day 20175 ways to win Amazon Prime Day 2017 5 keys to the top frugal finds on Amazon Prime Day!
- 4 hours ago
Cleveland Indians' interleague struggles continue in 6-2 loss to San Diego PadresCleveland Indians' interleague struggles continue in 6-2 loss to San Diego Padres The Cleveland Indians' struggles in interleague play continued with a 6-2 loss to the San Diego Padres at Progressive Field Wednesday night.
- 9 hours ago
Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU in serious condition for infection concernsSteve Scalise readmitted to ICU in serious condition for infection concerns Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the intensive care unit due to infection concerns.
- 2 hours ago
New development coming to Orange VillageNew development coming to Orange Village Work is underway on one of the largest construction projects in Northeast Ohio.
- 10 hours ago
Richard Jefferson announces return to Cleveland Cavaliers for 17th NBA seasonRichard Jefferson announces return to Cleveland Cavaliers for 17th NBA season Cleveland Cavaliers veteran forward Richard Jefferson has announced that he's forgoing retirement and returning to the Wine and Gold for the 2017-18 season.
- 13 hours ago
Ohio ex-cop accused of false shooting claim indictedOhio ex-cop accused of false shooting claim indicted A former eastern Ohio police officer accused of shooting himself while on duty and falsely claiming he was shot during a traffic stop has been indicted on charges including inducing panic and making false alarms.
- 8 hours ago
City of Cleveland adds 65 new police vehiclesCity of Cleveland adds 65 new police vehicles The city of Cleveland has announced the addition of 65 new police vehicles as part of a $20 million upgrade.
- 13 hours ago
Ohio GOP looks to overturn multiple John Kasich vetoes, not just MedicaidOhio GOP looks to overturn multiple John Kasich vetoes, not just Medicaid Ohio lawmakers want to restore several items Gov. John Kasich slashed last week from the state's two-year budget – not only their attempt to end the governor's Medicaid expansion for as many as 500,000 Ohioans.
- 10 hours ago
New photo may prove Amelia Earhart was captured by the JapaneseNew photo may prove Amelia Earhart was captured by the Japanese A photograph discovered in the U.S. National Archives may add weight to the theory that Amelia Earhart survived a landing in the Marshall Islands and was taken captive by the Japanese.
- 7 hours ago
VERIFY | Are lightning bugs in decline?VERIFY | Are lightning bugs in decline? Some see a decline in lightning bugs over the past several years, but why? We've got the answers.
- 11 hours ago
Lakewood man injured by fireworksLakewood man injured by fireworks Police are investigating an incident that left one man injured from using fireworks.
- 13 hours ago
Puppy abandoned in airport bathroom recoveringPuppy abandoned in airport bathroom recovering
- 14 hours ago
Morning Rush To Go for Thursday, July 6, 2017Morning Rush To Go for Thursday, July 6, 2017 Morning Rush To Go for Thursday, July 6, 2017
- 57 minutes ago
'Such a boss!' | Jason Lockhart out of ICU according to sister'Such a boss!' | Jason Lockhart out of ICU according to sister Sydney Lockhart, sister of Jason Lockhart, Tweeted that her brother has been moved out of the ICU. 'Such a boss!'
- 59 minutes ago
Environment
