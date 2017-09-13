Five dead at Florida nursing home that lost power during Hurricane Irma

In this NOAA-NASA GOES Project handout image, GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it moves over Cuba and towards the Florida coast taken at 14:15 UTC on September 09, 2017. (Photo: NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images, 2017 NOAA)

Five residents at a Florida nursing home that lost power during Hurricane Irma have died as a result of loss of air conditioning during the outage, Broward County officials said Wednesday.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said three of the victims were found dead at the Hollywood, Fla., nursing home and two others died at a hospital.

She told reporters that the victims died from the lack of air conditioning at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills after the storm knocked out electrical power for several days.

MORE: Boward FL mayor: 3 dead at facility, 2 pronounced dead at hospital. Facility's been w/o power for several days because of hurricane. pic.twitter.com/Nbxokqi4Au — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 13, 2017

Hollywood police have only confirmed the death of one person, who police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said “supposedly was without electricity for a few days,” The Sun-Sentinel reports. It was not immediately clear how long the nursing home had been without power.

Rescue crews had arrived early Wednesday to begin evacuating scores of residents from the facility.

Aerial footage showed patients sitting outside in wheelchairs and others being taken out of the facility on stretchers, CBS News reports.

Contributing: Associated Press

© 2017 USATODAY.COM