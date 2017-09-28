Rep. Steve Scalise returns to Capitol for first time since shooting

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), House Republican Whip, speaks at a press conference June 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot in June when a gunman targeted congressional softball practice, went back to work at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

"I'm back," the Louisiana Republican tweeted, featuring a photo of him looking out at the National Mall from the Capitol.

Scalise, the House majority whip, has been out ever since he was shot in the hip by James Hodgkinson. Hodgkinson targeted Republican lawmakers who were practicing for the annual congressional baseball game. In addition to Scalise, three others were wounded in the shooting. All have recovered.

Speaker Paul Ryan brought to tears as he embraces Steve Scalise, who is back on Capitol Hill, @NorahODonnell reports https://t.co/WP46NOB19g pic.twitter.com/qTDV07HRTa — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 28, 2017

During Scalise's recovery, his status ranged from critical to fair.

In an excerpt of an interview with 60 Minutes, Scalise said the medical procedures he went through after he was shot in the hip were akin to "rebuilding Humpty Dumpty." He described how the gunshot shattered his femur and had led to serious damage his hip and pelvis. Doctors used steel plates to repair the areas.

"There was a lot of damage inside that had to get fixed," the Louisiana Republican told 60 Minutes' Norah O'Donnell.

"They put you back together again," O'Donnell replied.

"They put me back together again," Scalise agreed.

