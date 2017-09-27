WKYC
Close

Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy, dies at 91

TEGNA 11:41 PM. EDT September 27, 2017

Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy, has died at the age of 91 on Wednesday, according to a tweet from the magazine. 

 

Reports indicated the boundary-pushing icon passed away in his home at the Playboy Mansion. 

This story is developing and will be updated.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories