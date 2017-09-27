Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 16: Hugh Hefner poses at Playboy's 60th Anniversary special event on January 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy) (Photo: Charley Gallay, 2014 Getty Images)

Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy, has died at the age of 91 on Wednesday, according to a tweet from the magazine.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

Reports indicated the boundary-pushing icon passed away in his home at the Playboy Mansion.

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner arrives at Stansted Airport on June 2, 2011 in Stansted, England. The photograph was a recreation of a picture originally taken in the 1960's, with ten of the new London Bunnies. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Photo: Dan Kitwood, 2011 Getty Images)

This story is developing and will be updated.

