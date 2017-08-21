Italy quake of 3.6-magnitude rocks resort island of Ischia

Earthquake seismograph (Courtesy: Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

ROME - A 3.6-magnitude earthquake has rattled the Italian resort island of Ischia, damaging some buildings, cutting electricity and sending panicked residents and tourists into the streets. There were no immediate reports of victims.



Italy's national vulcanology institute said the temblor struck just before 9 p.m. (1857GMT) Monday, just as many people were having dinner.



Civil protection crews, already on the island in force to fight the forest fires that have been ravaging southern Italy, were checking the status of the buildings that suffered damage.

© 2017 Associated Press