Singer/Songwriter Jason Aldean performs during Jason Aldean's 2nd Annual Concert For The Kids, Benefiting Children's Hospital Navicent Health of Bibb County, Raising over 700 thousand dollars at Macon Centreplex on August 11, 2017 in Macon, Georgia. (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Less than 24 hours after a gunman opened fire on tens of thousands of people attending a Las Vegas concert he headlined, country music star Jason Aldean released a statement on social media asking the nation to come together and heal.

"Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions," he wrote. "Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely (sic) don't understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see."

A gunman opened fire Sunday from 32nd floor the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas during the Route 91 Harvest festival, killing at least 59 people and wounding 527 others. The gunman, identified by police as Mesquite, Nev., resident Stephen Paddock, later killed himself.

Thousands of other terror-stricken survivors went scrambling for cover while Aldean was on stage.

In his most recent Instagram post, Aldean, who has two daughters from his first marriage and is currently expecting his first son with second wife Brittany Kerr, admits he's scared to raise his child in this world.

"At the end of the day we (sic) aren't Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and (sic) its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now."

Aldean continued, "My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words Ii can say to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate!"

Aldean's full post:

