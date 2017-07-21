Jimmy Kimmel shares update on baby son with adorable photo

Jimmy Kimmel Live features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images) (Photo: Randy Holmes, 2017 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.)

Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy is "doing great," the late night host said Friday.

Kimmel shared a smiling photo of his three-month-old son on Twitter, along with an encouraging update.

"Billy is 3 months old and doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got," Kimmel wrote.

Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got pic.twitter.com/XcvvM6XFJ3 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

The post comes several months after Kimmel revealed that his son had been diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) with pulmonary atresia, which includes four different congenital heart defects, shortly after his April 21 birth.

"In layman's terms, the pulmonary valve was completely blocked," an emotional Kimmel explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live on May 2, "and he has a hole in the wall between the left and right (ventricles) of his heart."

The baby had successful open-heart surgery and returned home six days later. Billy will need another surgery before he turns six months old, and a third when he reaches his tween years.

As the healthcare debate in Washington rages on, Kimmel also reminded his followers to reach out to their representatives.

During his May telecast, Kimmel delivered an impassioned plea for the government to continue to keep health care coverage affordable for people who have pre-existing conditions, especially for families of lesser financial means.

"If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make. I think that's something, whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that," he said at the time.





© 2017 USATODAY.COM