Kawasaki Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

Kawasaki is recalling about 15,000 of their all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to a fire hazard.

The company received 18 reports of fuel leakage from the fuel tap. Although no injuries have been reported, the leakage poses a fire hazard.

The recall involves 2013-2017 KFX50 models and 2012-2017 KFX90 models.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Kawasaki for a free repair. Kawasaki can be reached toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday. More information on recalls can be found on their website.

