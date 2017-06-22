WKYC
Close

London police: Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 started in fridge freezer

TEGNA 6:01 AM. EDT June 23, 2017

London police say the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 started in fridge freezer.

 

This is a developing story.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories