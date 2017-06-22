Magnitude 6.8 earthquake recorded off Guatemalan coast

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit off Guatemala's Pacific coast on Thursday, shaking much of the country and neighboring El Salvador.

GUATEMALA CITY - A magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit off Guatemala's Pacific coast on Thursday, shaking much of the country and neighboring El Salvador. There were no immediate reports of damage.



The Geological Survey said the 6:31 a.m. (1231 GMT; 8:31 a.m. EDT) quake was centered about 24 miles (38 kilometers) southwest of Puerto San Jose and 6 miles (10 kilometers) below the surface.



The quake sent people fleeing into the streets in El Salvador.



Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales sent tweets urging people to remain calm and saying the government was collecting information about possible damage.

