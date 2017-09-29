Mexico quake toll 345 after 1 more death reported in capital

Spanish rescuers work on the recovery of victims from the Alvaro Obregon 286 building, collapsed during the recent 7.1-magnitud earthquake, in Mexico City on September 28, 2017. (PHOTO: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT, This content is subject to copyright.)

MEXICO CITY - The death toll from the Sept. 19 earthquake in central Mexico has continued to inch upward more than a week later and now stands at 345.



National Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente reports that another death has been confirmed in the capital. He said late Thursday on Twitter that the toll in Mexico City has reached 206.



Most of the rubble has been cleared away from the 38 sites where buildings collapsed in the capital due to the magnitude 7.1 quake.



There were also fatalities in the states of Morelos, Puebla, Mexico State, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

