Mom's boyfriend gets life in killing of girl dubbed Baby Doe

This June 2015 artist rendering of 'Baby Doe,' released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was later identified as Bella Bond.

BOSTON (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on the shore of a Boston Harbor island.

Michael McCarthy will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years under the sentence imposed Wednesday.

McCarthy was convicted Monday of second-degree murder in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond, his girlfriend's daughter. A computer-generated image of Bella was shared by millions on social media as authorities scrambled to identify her.

A prosecutor asked the judge to set McCarthy's parole eligibility at 25 years — 10 years more than the minimum. McCarthy's lawyer called that recommendation "vindictive."

The girl's mother, Rachelle Bond, told the jury at McCarthy's trial that she saw him kill her daughter.

