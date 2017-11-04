Nationwide Blackout? No. Nationwide Drill? Yes.

GREENSBORO, NC -- On Saturday, the Army will work with civilians to test communications in case of a catastrophic emergency.

It’s an event that has happened four times a year since 2013.

This year’s exercise, however, was thrust into the spotlight, after a pair of women from Michigan said in a Facebook live video, that the government was going to turn off all power.

The video has been reposted to YouTube.

“If you are not prepared for the electronic magnetic pulse. You will be dead in three days three days,” the women said.

WFMY News 2 spoke with a representative of Army Cyber Command who said those claims are not true.

There will be a drill, but most Americans won’t even know it’s happening.

Here’s what goes on during the drill from Nov. 4th-6th:

There are a series of Army owned shortwave radio antennas around the country.

Several hundred Amateur Radio operators across the country will use their two-way radio to communicate with a small number of Army exercise coordinators.

The group will pretend that the power is not working and will test various radio frequencies to make sure the Army and civilians can connect with each other.

Messages like, “Hi I’m in Spokane Washington and every one’s safe,” or “The police have things under control,” are things you could expect to hear during the drill.

U.S. Army Cyber Command said these drills are necessary “to improve readiness, build cooperation and public awareness, and better prepare to defend the nation.”

This website has more information about Ham Radio and how you can get involved.

