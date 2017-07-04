Peter Sagan disqualified from Tour de France

Peter Sagan of Slovakia riding for Bora-Hansgrohe reacts after winning stage three of the 2017 Le Tour de France, a 212.5km stage from Verviers to Longwy on July 3, 2017 in Verviers, France. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Photo: Chris Graythen, 2017 Getty Images)

VITTEL, FRANCE (AP) - World champion Peter Sagan has been disqualified from the Tour de France for causing a crash in a chaotic sprint finish that left Mark Cavendish needing treatment for his injuries and further examinations in a hospital.

About 50 meters (yards) from the end of Stage 4 on Tuesday, Sagan elbowed Cavendish, who was squeezed against the barriers to his right, out of the way.

Cavendish slammed into the barriers and two other riders plowed over the British sprint specialist, a winner of 30 Tour stages.

Race jury president Philippe Marien of the UCI says, "We have decided to disqualify Peter Sagan from the 2017 Tour de France after the tumultuous sprint here in Vittel, where he endangered several riders, including Mark Cavendish and others who involved in the crash."

