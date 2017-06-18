Police: Vehicle strikes several pedestrians on London road

LONDON (AP) - The Muslim Council says a van has "run over worshippers" leaving the Finsbury Park mosque in London.

Police earlier said a vehicle had struck several pedestrians early Monday morning and one person had been arrested.



The council tweeted that its prayers were with the victims.



People had been attending mosques in the area as part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.



Transportation officials said roads were being closed in the area. Many police cars and ambulances were responding.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday.

No other details were immediately available.



Earlier this month, a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge, setting off vehicle and knife attacks that killed eight people and wounded many others on the bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area. Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were killed by police.

© 2017 Associated Press