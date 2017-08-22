A customer buys Powerball tickets on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

The Powerball jackpot soared to $700 million on Tuesday morning.

It's the second largest jackpot in Powerball history and second largest jackpot of any US lottery game on record, according to Texas Lottery.

The drawing will be this Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time in Tallahassee, Florida. To have a chance at winning the jackpot, players must buy a $2 ticket before the drawing and choose all six numbers correctly.

There hasn't been a Powerball winner since June 10, which means the prize pool has been growing every day since then.

In reality, you probably won't be the lucky winner -- the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million. But you do have much better odds of one in 25 of winning a lesser prize.

